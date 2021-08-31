Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $876.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $64.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ebix stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ebix were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

