Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
NASDAQ EBIX opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $876.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.72. Ebix has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $64.14.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.