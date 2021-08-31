Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the July 29th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE EVT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.43. 66,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,310. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

