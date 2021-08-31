Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the July 29th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 1,308.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

