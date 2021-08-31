Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EFL stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.46. 41,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,338. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 461.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 136,227 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 276,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter.

