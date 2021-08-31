easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 788.12 ($10.30) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 857.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,625.48. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -2.65.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

