easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 788.12 ($10.30) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 857.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,625.48. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The company has a market cap of £3.60 billion and a PE ratio of -2.65.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

