Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
NASDAQ DVAX opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
