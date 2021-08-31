Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $32,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

