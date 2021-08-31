Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.78 Million

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report $58.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.80 million to $64.75 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $13.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $286.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.70 million to $368.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 875,935 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 727,016 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVAX traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 82,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.