Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report $58.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.80 million to $64.75 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $13.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 338.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $286.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.70 million to $368.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after acquiring an additional 875,935 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 698.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 727,016 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVAX traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $19.41. The company had a trading volume of 82,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.42 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

