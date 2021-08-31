DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,839 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $16,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $121.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

