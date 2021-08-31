Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. 2,914,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,994. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of -75.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $76,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,182 shares of company stock worth $4,828,053 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

