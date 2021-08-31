Donald Anthony Demarinis Sells 8,000 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald Anthony Demarinis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 57 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $3,249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.62.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Agilysys’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,786,000 after acquiring an additional 177,984 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 10.1% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after buying an additional 156,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilysys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,253,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Agilysys by 30.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,898,000 after buying an additional 308,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Agilysys by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 831,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,300,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

