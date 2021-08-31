Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

