Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Dominion Energy has increased its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 65.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

D stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

