Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Dominion Energy has increased its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 65.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.
D stock opened at $78.30 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.
