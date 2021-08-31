Diversified Energy Company PLC Declares Dividend of $0.04 (LON:DEC)

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DEC opened at GBX 110.98 ($1.45) on Tuesday. Diversified Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.20 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126.76 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £942.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.63.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Hutson acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.