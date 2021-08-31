Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 45.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,112,000 after acquiring an additional 169,043 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

NYSE DEO opened at $192.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $202.35. The company has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.54%.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.