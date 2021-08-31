DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.93

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €7.93 ($9.33) and last traded at €7.74 ($9.11), with a volume of 461864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €7.77 ($9.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $935.47 million and a P/E ratio of -22.25.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

