Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) to Buy

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. PPD has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts anticipate that PPD will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of PPD by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 121,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PPD by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after acquiring an additional 176,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of PPD by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in PPD by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 270,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 205,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.