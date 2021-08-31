Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Up 25.4% in August

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 29th total of 980,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Despegar.com stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Despegar.com has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

