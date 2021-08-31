Delta Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 408,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,881,042. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

