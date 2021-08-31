Delta Investment Management LLC Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.61. The stock had a trading volume of 217,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790,661. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

