Delta Investment Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $230.95. The company had a trading volume of 89,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,150,872. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

