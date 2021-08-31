Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,362 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after buying an additional 354,519 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in M/I Homes by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 2,887.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. 570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,703. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.09. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

