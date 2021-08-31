Delta Investment Management LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,909.36. 15,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,573. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,929.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,685.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,405.77. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,864,471.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,231 shares of company stock worth $358,439,832 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

