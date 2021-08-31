Delphi Financial Group Inc. Sells 72,700 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,700 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 61,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,790. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

