Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at Cowen

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dell Technologies to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.69.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $58.88 and a one year high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.08.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 96.49% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 25.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.