Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $133.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.69.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $98.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.