Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Reuven Spiegel Sells 4,000 Shares

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DKL opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

