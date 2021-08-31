DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 34.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,201 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $225.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,924 shares of company stock worth $7,265,028 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

