DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 43,438 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $25,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $84.67 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

