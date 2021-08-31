Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) Trading Down 2.2%

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.65. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions stock. Parian Global Management LP increased its holdings in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,919 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions makes up 2.1% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

