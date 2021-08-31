DaVita Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,269 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 651% compared to the typical volume of 169 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.51. DaVita has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,989,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,537,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,280,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 17.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,008 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.