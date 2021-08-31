Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.32.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.93. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Paul Hurtado sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,000. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $224,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 132.6% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

