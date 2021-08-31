Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Up 21.4% in August

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the July 29th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Datasea at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datasea stock opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. Datasea has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90.

Datasea, Inc engages in the development and distribution of electronic and web-based security solutions. The company focuses on development, manufacture, and trade of security equipment. It offers media advertising, big data, smart education security solution, internet security products, cyber security system & equipment, data analysis and data integration services.

