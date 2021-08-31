Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Danaher by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,819 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after acquiring an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 618,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,131,000 after acquiring an additional 566,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $327.01 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.51 and a fifty-two week high of $327.44. The firm has a market cap of $233.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,364,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

