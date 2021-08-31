Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Short Interest Up 47.7% in August

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the July 29th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $$44.55 on Tuesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06.
Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
