CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYBN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $2.73 on Monday. CYBIN INC. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $435.91 million and a PE ratio of -11.38.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that CYBIN INC. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (CYBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.