Curtis Ling Sells 30,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $54.12.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.