Curtis Ling Sells 30,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00.
Shares of MXL stock opened at $52.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $54.12.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 23.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
