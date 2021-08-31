CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the July 29th total of 368,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:CURO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.33. 199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,890. CURO Group has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $676.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

CURO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,217,573 shares of company stock worth $19,460,186 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CURO Group by 296.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 23,214 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CURO Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in CURO Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter worth about $16,779,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

