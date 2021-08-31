Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 126,379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 73,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $167,570,000 after buying an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.51.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.01 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.