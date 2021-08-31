Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $123.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

