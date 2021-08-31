Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,739 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Shares of GPN opened at $161.30 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

