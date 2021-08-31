Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,098 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.87.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.94%.

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,133.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

