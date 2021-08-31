Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

