Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 401.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $207.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

