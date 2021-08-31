Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $25,451,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at $365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

