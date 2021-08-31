Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of Cue Biopharma worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 46.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 33.1% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 81.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 154,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 132.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 29,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.78. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

