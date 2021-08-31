CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) shares rose 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Separately, Desjardins lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.