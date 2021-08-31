Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,440 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.84.

Adobe stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $662.91. The stock had a trading volume of 63,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. The stock has a market cap of $315.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $667.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

