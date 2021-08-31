CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.080-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$365.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.92 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.37.

CRWD stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.00. 8,186,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,403. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.74 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,334 shares of company stock valued at $75,926,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

