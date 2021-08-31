CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $315.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $269.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $286.37 on Monday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -397.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $1,338,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,334 shares of company stock valued at $75,926,213. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,731,000 after purchasing an additional 800,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 125.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,014,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,905,000 after purchasing an additional 564,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

