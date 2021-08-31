Creightons Plc (CRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Sunday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON CRL opened at GBX 108.90 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. Creightons has a 12 month low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.64 ($1.56). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Creightons Company Profile
