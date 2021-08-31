Creightons Plc (CRL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Sunday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CRL opened at GBX 108.90 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. Creightons has a 12 month low of GBX 45.60 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 119.64 ($1.56). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get Creightons alerts:

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.